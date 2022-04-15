Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in March

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Boral stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Boral has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 45.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, cement and lime, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, quarry materials, roof tiles, and timber products. In addition, it engages in the property business. The company serves residential and commercial construction, and roads and engineering markets.

