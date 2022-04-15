Boson Protocol Trading 14% Lower This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $66.90 million and $1.46 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

