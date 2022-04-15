Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

4/6/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

3/31/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

3/26/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

3/17/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/8/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 1,000,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 950.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,525,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,444 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 342,732 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.