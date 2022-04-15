Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BDN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 159.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 950.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

