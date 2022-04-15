Brian Maxwell Sells 12,000 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $630,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,267,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,638,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

BROS opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BROS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.