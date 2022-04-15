Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
