Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.