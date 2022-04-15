Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MNRL. Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,194,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,220,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

