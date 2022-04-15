Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 9,401 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $37.29 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

