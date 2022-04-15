Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 399 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $626.78 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $635.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $566.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.19.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.47.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

