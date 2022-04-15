Brighton Jones LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.66.

