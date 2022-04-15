Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5,477.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 399,130 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after buying an additional 210,022 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,652,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after buying an additional 207,328 shares during the period. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,732,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after buying an additional 147,003 shares during the period.

SCHC opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

