Brighton Jones LLC Invests $211,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,678,000 after buying an additional 326,162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after buying an additional 273,207 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 607,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 258,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,386,000 after buying an additional 185,027 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,823,000.

Shares of GSLC opened at $86.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

