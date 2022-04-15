Brighton Jones LLC Invests $55,000 in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.48.

NYSE:ZH opened at $1.97 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

