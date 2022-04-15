Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POR stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.45. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.46.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

