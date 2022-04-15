Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the third quarter worth $64,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 20.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

GTBP stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.

GT Biopharma ( OTCMKTS:GTBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts predict that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTBP shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

