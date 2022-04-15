BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.40.

NYSE BSIG opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,509,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 844,362 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 810,839 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 504,510 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

