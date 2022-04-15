Brin Sergey Sells 2,639 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brin Sergey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total transaction of $13,935,461.04.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,545.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,701.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,796.19. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,349.07.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

