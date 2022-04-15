Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $113.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 62.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

