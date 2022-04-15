Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $113.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.95.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.
About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
