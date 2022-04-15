Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $35.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.89 million to $38.10 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $39.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $133.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.92 million to $150.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $139.04 million, with estimates ranging from $116.38 million to $161.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.78. 3,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -22.54%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.