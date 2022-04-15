Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $712,062. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

