Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will report sales of $432.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.50 million and the highest is $434.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $43.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 904%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 130,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.