Brokerages Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $7.51 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $32.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $66.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 85.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $266,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADMP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. 461,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,631. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.