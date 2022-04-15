Brokerages Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. DURECT also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DURECT by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 50,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DURECT by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 33,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 521.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 691,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,401,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 73,647 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,747. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

