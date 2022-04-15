Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Announce $2.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $11.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.52.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $139.95 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

