Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will announce $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the highest is $3.49. Netflix posted earnings of $3.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $16.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $537.00.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $341.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.62.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

