Brokerages Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) PT at $29.92

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. 5,403,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,767. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $32.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

