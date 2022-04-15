Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Price Target at C$213.25

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$211.78.

GSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on goeasy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

GSY traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$126.00. 44,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$139.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$121.25 and a 1 year high of C$218.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

