Brokerages Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Target Price at $189.17

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herc by 30,131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Herc by 615.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 268,475 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Herc by 31.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Herc by 188.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $38,508,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.80. The company had a trading volume of 205,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.61. Herc has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Herc will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

