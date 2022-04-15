Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Price Target at GBX 4,865.50

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,865.50 ($63.40).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.19) to GBX 5,300 ($69.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.90) to GBX 4,550 ($59.29) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($59.29) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,120 ($53.69) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.25) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,968 ($51.71) on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,490 ($45.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,232 ($68.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,921.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,266.24. The company has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.