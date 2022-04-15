Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT at $111.65

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

WYNN stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.30. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $136.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

