Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $39.63

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 609,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,790. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. Yelp has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,679 shares of company stock worth $1,395,302. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.