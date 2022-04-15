Brokers Issue Forecasts for USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

USNA opened at $82.11 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $77.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $12,109,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $169,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

