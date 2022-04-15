Brokers Set Expectations for mPhase Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for mPhase Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for mPhase Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. mPhase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

mPhase Technologies, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel.

