Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.
BRK opened at GBX 2,430 ($31.67) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,800 ($36.49). The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,343.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,522. The company has a market capitalization of £393.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64.
In related news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($28.80), for a total transaction of £26,254.80 ($34,212.67).
About Brooks Macdonald Group (Get Rating)
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
See Also
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.