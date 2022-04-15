Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

BRK opened at GBX 2,430 ($31.67) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,800 ($36.49). The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,343.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,522. The company has a market capitalization of £393.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($28.80), for a total transaction of £26,254.80 ($34,212.67).

About Brooks Macdonald Group (Get Rating)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.