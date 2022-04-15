BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $81.10. 109,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,180. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.71. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BRP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

