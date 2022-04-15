Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 50.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95,715 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 32.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

