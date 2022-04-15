Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $58.13.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

