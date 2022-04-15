Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900,384 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 757.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,456.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 649,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 537,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $14,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE CUZ opened at $38.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

