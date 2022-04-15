Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Down 2.3%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.40. 5,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,588,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Camping World alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.96.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.