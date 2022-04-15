Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $76.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the lowest is $76.00 million. Camtek posted sales of $57.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $312.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $315.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $332.85 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Camtek stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.86. 173,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,311. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. Camtek has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

