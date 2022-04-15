Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$4.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roots presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Roots alerts:

RROTF opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Roots has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.