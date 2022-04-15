Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,100 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 365,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.2 days.

CFPZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of CFPZF stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

