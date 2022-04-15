Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.51

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.51 and traded as high as C$3.55. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 385 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.51. The company has a market cap of C$46.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.10 million during the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

