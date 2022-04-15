Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 33,400 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,130,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,017,029.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $73,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 2,829 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $8,939.64.

On Thursday, March 31st, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 21,893 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,460.07.

On Monday, March 28th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 38,786 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $114,030.84.

On Friday, March 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 22,062 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38.

STIM stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.35. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 230.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

