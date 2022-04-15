Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.37

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $17.00. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 119,859 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPLP shares. TheStreet cut Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $315.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

