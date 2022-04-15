Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has constantly been deploying resources to expand product offerings, upgrade distribution infrastructure, create seamless omni-channel capabilities and deepen engagement with customers. The company has been reinforcing its position in the luxury fashion space, and looks to maximize the potentials of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands through expanded products and categories. Capri Holdings reported better-than-anticipated third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year on year. Impressively, management raised fiscal year revenues and earnings per share view. However, product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain bottlenecks are some of the challenges the company is currently facing.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.11.

CPRI stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. Capri has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

