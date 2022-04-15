CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $30.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CapStar Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.69 million and the highest is $31.65 million. CapStar Financial reported sales of $32.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will report full-year sales of $127.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.05 million to $132.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $136.96 million, with estimates ranging from $126.51 million to $145.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CapStar Financial.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

CSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CapStar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.