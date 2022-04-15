Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Stock Price Up 17.8%

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) rose 17.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 2,109,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 652% from the average daily volume of 280,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
CRDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiol Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.
About Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)
Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.
