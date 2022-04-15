Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Stock Price Up 17.8%

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) rose 17.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 2,109,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 652% from the average daily volume of 280,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

CRDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiol Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.