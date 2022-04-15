Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 41,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 628,457 shares.The stock last traded at $117.99 and had previously closed at $117.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average is $123.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

