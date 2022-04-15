CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CCFN opened at $48.50 on Friday. CCFNB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

